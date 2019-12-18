Hawaii island police identify Volcano woman, 83, killed in head-on crash

A woman killed in a Dec. 11 two-vehicle collision in Puna has been identified as 83-year-old Frances Souza of Volcano, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

The crash occurred on Highway 11 near the 13-mile marker at about 3 p.m.

Police said a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu sedan operated by Souza was traveling south on the highway when it crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and hit a 2010 Ford F-350 pickup truck operated by a 57-year-old Hilo man traveling north on the highway.

Souza was taken to Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The pickup truck driver did not sustain any injuries.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has opened a negligent homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call officer Erhard Autrata at 961-2339 or CrimeStoppers at 961-8300.