30-inch main break cuts water service, partially closes Kamehameha Highway in Punaluu

Board of Water Supply personnel are responding to a water main break on Kamehameha Highway in Punaluu this morning.

The City and County of Honolulu issued an alert at 8:01 a.m. warning motorists that the 30-inch main break near Haleaha Road has closed the Kaneohe-bound lane of the highway. The Kahuku-bound lane is being contra-flowed, with drivers asked to proceed cautiously through the area and/or use alternate routes, if possible.

According to the alert, BWS customers from Punaluu to Kaaawa and Waiahole Valley have been affected by the break. Additional updates will be issued as new information becomes available.