Frittata is a quick-fix dinner perfect for a busy weekday

This is a light, quick supper, perfect for a busy weekday meal — or for the holidays, when you need a break or would rather spend time with family and friends instead of in the kitchen.

Frittata Primavera or “spring style” is an Italian omelet filled with fresh vegetables. The secret is to cook it slowly for 10 minutes so that it becomes thick, more like a quiche than an omelet.

Use fresh basil and good quality fresh Parmesan cheese for the best results.

Accompany your frittata with a side dish of fennel, sometimes called anise. Fennel is a pale green bulb with featherlike leaves similar to dill. It has a sweetish, licorice flavor when raw and a pleasant mild flavor when cooked.

Frittata Primavera

1/2 pound red potatoes (1-1/2 cups cubed)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup fresh sliced onion

1 cup sliced baby bello mushrooms

1/2 cup fresh diced green bell pepper

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 large whole egg

4 large egg whites

1/4 cup skim milk

1/2 cup shelled fresh or frozen edamame

1/2 cup fresh basil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 slices whole grain bread (1 ounce each)

Olive oil spray

Preheat broiler. Wash potatoes, do not skin, and cut into small cubes, about 1/4 inch.

Heat oil in a medium, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add potatoes making sure they are in one layer and saute, tossing to brown all sides, 5 minutes.

While potatoes cook, measure onion, mushrooms, green pepper, and garlic. Add to skillet and continue to saute 5 minutes.

Whisk whole egg, egg whites, and skim milk together. Tear basil into small pieces and add to egg mixture with a little salt and pepper to taste. Pour into skillet and gently stir vegetables to make sure egg mixture spreads throughout the pan. Turn heat to low and cook 10 minutes. Frittata will be mostly cooked through. Place under broiler to brown 1 to 2 minutes. Watch to make sure top doesn’t brown too much.

Spray bread with olive oil spray and place bread in broiler under frittata pan or in oven to warm. To serve, loosen frittata around edges, cut in half, and slip each half onto individual plates. Serve with warm bread. Serves 2.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 382 calories, 13.5 g total fat, 1.9 g saturated fat, 107 mg cholesterol, 287 mg sodium, 45.1 g carbohydrate, 7.5 g dietary fiber, 7.6 g sugar, 23 g protein

Gratineed Fennel

1 fennel bulb, sliced (4 cups)

1/4 cup plain bread crumbs

3 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Remove feathery top of fennel and any outer leaves of the bulb that look damaged. Wash and slice bulb. Spread slices over bottom of a microwave-safe baking dish about 8 by 10 inches. Cover with plastic wrap and microwave on high 5 minutes. Mix bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese together. Sprinkle evenly over fennel. Place under broiler when frittata has been removed. Broil 1 minute. Serves 2.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving:140 calories, 3.2 g total fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 6 mg cholesterol, 303 mg sodium, 22.7 g carbohydrate, 6 g dietary fiber, 0.9 g sugar, 6.8 g protein