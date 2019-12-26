No bomb threat in Hawaiian Airlines flight

A reported bomb threat on a Hawaiian Airlines flight tonight to Pago Pago International Airport in American Samoa turned out to be unfounded.

America Samoa Lt. Gov. Lemanu Palepoi Sialega Mauga determined that there was no bomb threat on the Hawaiian flight, according to Hawaiian spokeswoman Ann Botticelli. She said HA 465 landed without incident. The airline was flying a 278-seat Airbus A330 aircraft. It was not immediately known how many passengers were aboard the flight.