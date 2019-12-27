Crash closes several H-1 freeway lanes in Kalihi

Several lanes of H-1 freeway were closed tonight because of a crash in Kalihi, police said.
Three eastbound lanes were closed about 6:20 p.m. near the Kalihi overpass, police said in an alert.
Radio communications, however, said lanes were closed in both directions because of the crash.
Police said to expect delays.
