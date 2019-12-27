Eddie Aikau surfing contest may be a go next week

A yellow alert was officially issued at noon today, meaning that the 34th annual Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational could be a go at Waimea Bay.

Organizers will make that call within the next 48 hours with an update at noon Saturday. If the contest is held, it would be the 10th run since its inception in 1985.

The holding period for “The Eddie” began Dec. 1, and lasts through Feb. 29, 2020. The contest will run if surf heights consistently reach 20 feet. The last one was held in February 2016.

The National Weather Service said an extra large west-northwest swell is expected on Monday and will peak “well above” warning levels late Monday into Tuesday for north- and west-facing shores.

The swell is expected to be the largest of the season so far.