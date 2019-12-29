Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on:

COMMUNITY

>> Maui Humane Society: Adoption fees waived courtesy Savitt Family Foundation and 50% off pet microchipping through Tuesday. Info: 877-3680.

>> Noon Year’s Eve Celebration: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday with keiki activities, midday countdown and balloon drop.

>> Guided bird walk: Discover Maui’s largest lowland wetland, 9-10 a.m. Tuesday at Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, Maui Veterans Highway, Milepost 6. Bring binoculars, water, sturdy shoes. Cost: Free. Info: 875-1582.

>> Candlelight Tours at Baldwin Home: Step back in time with docent-led tours and refreshments on the front lanai of the Baldwin Home Museum in the heart of historic Lahaina from 6-8:30 p.m. Fridays. Cost: $8 ages 13+; $6 kamaaina, military, seniors; free for ages 12 and under. Info: lahainarestoration.org or 661-3262.

>> West Maui Taxpayers Association annual meeting: Election of board members, discussion of regional issues and remarks from political and community leaders will begin 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at Lahaina Civic Center. Info: westmaui.org or 661-7990.

>> Moku ‘o Wailuku Ahupua‘a hosts a community meeting 6 p.m. Jan. 6 at the J. Walter Cameron Center “to continue the conversation on the Wailuku ahupuaa” comprising Wailuku, Waikapu, Waiehu, Waihee and Kahului to help determine where new signs will be installed. Info: 385-0731 or info@mauifoodtechnology.org.

>> Kihei Community Association meets 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at St. Theresa Church to discuss what can be done to prevent regular flooding on South Kihei Road and keep stormwater runoff from polluting the ocean and damaging coral reefs, with experts from the South Maui Watershed Plan and Kihei Master Drainage Plan.

>> 2020 Maui Women’s March and Festival with founder Teresa Cooper Shook takes place 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at University of Hawaii Maui College.

MUSIC

>> HAPA: The original duo of Barry Flanagan and Keli‘i Kaneali‘i continue their popular string of shows at 6:30 p.m. today at MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater. Cost: $35-$65.

>> Tommy Emmanuel: The acclaimed Australian guitarist, honored by Chet Atkins with the rare designation of CGP (Certified Guitar Player), and guests Frank Vignola and Vinnie Raniolo perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the MACC’s Castle Theater. Cost: $25.50-$55.50.

>> Astrid Kuljanic and Mat Muntz: The New York-based duo play jazz, world music and more at 7 p.m. Friday at Maui Coffee Attic in Wailuku. Cost: $20 ($25 at the door). Info: mauicoffeeattic.com.

>> Old Dominion: One of the hottest bands in country music, with special guest Morgan Evans, takes over the MACC’s A&B Amphitheater at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Cost: $45-$125.

>> Muriel Anderson: The genre-spanning fingerstyle and harp guitarist appears 7 p.m. Saturday at Maui Coffee Attic. Cost: $20 ($25 at the door). Info: mauicoffeeattic.com.

COMEDY

>> Tom Segura: The actor/comedian/writer known for his Netflix specials brings his Take It Down Tour to MACC’s Castle Theater at 7 p.m. today. Cost: $50-$100.

>> Bill Maher: The comedian and “Real Time” host’s annual New Year’s Comedy Extravaganza includes fellow comedians Sarah Silverman and Bobby Slayton at 8 p.m. Monday at the MACC’s Castle Theater. Cost: $79.50-$99.50.

>> Pauly Shore: A night of comedy with the actor and comedian at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Iao Theatre Cost: $40.50-$49.50. Info: 242-6969 or mauionstage.com.

STAGE

>> “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”: ProArts Playhouse presents the Tony Award-winning play based on Mark Haddon’s bestselling novel, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 10-26, at ProArts Playhouse, 1280 S. Kihei Road. Cost: $26. Info: 463-6550 or proartsmaui.com.

EVENTS

>> Maui Sunday Market: Find food trucks, product vendors, entertainment and more, 4-8 p.m. Sundays at Kahului Shopping Center parking lot. Free admission.

>> Wailuku First Friday: Monthly celebration offers keiki activities, food, entertainment, vendors and more from 6 to 9 p.m. on North Market Street. Free admission.

Maui Arts & Cultural Center box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; call 242-SHOW (7469) or visit mauiarts.org. Send event listings to maui@staradvertiser.com. Listings are published free on a space- available basis.