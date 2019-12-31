Recipe: Meatballs get modern update

By Chris Ross

The San Diego Union-Tribune

Amy Rosen says her new cookbook, “Kosher Style: Over 100 Jewish Recipes for the Modern Cook” (Appetite by Random House, $30) represents the way many Jews eat today. “In this book are all the recipes you need for successful shellfish- and pork-free home entertaining, be it for a Jewish holiday or a workaday dinner,” she writes in the book’s introduction.

She credits many of the recipes to family and friends. This meatball recipe was a favorite of her mother, who used grape jelly and Heinz chili sauce as flavorings. Rosen’s substitutes fresh tomatoes and pineapple as well as honey and red wine vinegar, but includes ketchup as “a tip of the hat to the 1980s.”

SWEET & SOUR MEATBALLS

From “Kosher Style: Over 100 Jewish Recipes for the Modern Cook” by Amy Rosen

4 pounds lean ground beef

3 eggs

1/2 cup plain breadcrumbs

2 teaspoons sea salt, plus extra to taste

1 teaspoon pepper, plus extra to taste

6 medium tomatoes, roughly chopped

2 onions, roughly chopped

2 medium carrots, roughly chopped

1 pineapple, peeled, cored and roughly chopped

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon ground ginger

2 tablespoons honey

6 tablespoons ketchup

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

In a large bowl, combine beef, eggs, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper. Mix well, then roll into 1-inch meatballs.

Place tomatoes, onions and carrots in a food processor and chop until smooth, then add pineapple and pulse, leaving it a bit chunky.

Transfer mixture to a very large pot and add oil, ginger, honey, ketchup and vinegar, plus more salt and pepper to taste, then bring to a boil. Lower heat to a simmer, add meatballs and cook, partially covered, 2 hours. Serves 12.

Nutritional information unavailable.