Pennsylvania beats Hawaii women’s basketball team

The Hawaii women’s basketball team closed out the 2019 calendar year and its 2019-20 nonconference schedule with a 70-55 loss to Pennsylvania this afternoon.

A New Year’s Eve crowd of 362 was on hand at the Stan Sheriff Center as UH (6-7) started off well, faltered by the end of the first quarter, and played catch-up the rest of the way to the Quakers (9-1) of the Ivy League, who are off to the best start in program history.

>> Click here to see photos of the game between Hawaii and Pennsylvania.

Penn freshman guard Kayla Padilla missed her first six shots from the field but finished with 23 points on 9-for-23 shooting. She scored a layup to beat the third-quarter buzzer and hit a 3-pointer to begin the fourth to extend Penn’s lead to 14. The deficit grew to as many as 20 points down the stretch.

Forward Amy Atwell led the Rainbow Wahine with 12 points.

The Wahine open Big West play at Cal State Northridge on Jan. 9.