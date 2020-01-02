USS Missouri reaches 9 million visitors

The nine millionth visitor stepped aboard the USS Missouri today, ringing in the 75th year after World War II officially ended on its decks.

“What an amazing day for the USS Missouri as we celebrate our 9-millionth visitors,” said Mike Carr, President and CEO of the USS Missouri Memorial Association. “Our efforts to share the battleship’s story and place in history is made possible with the endless support of our visitors, staff, volunteers and donors. We look forward to welcoming visitors to the Battleship Missouri Memorial from near and far in the coming year.”

The battleship’s executive team greeted a family, Diane, Daniel, and their daughter Bridget Greene, who together represented the nine millionth visitor.

“It feels very special to pay this visit and it was something I’ve been looking forward to,” said Daniel Greene, who was visiting Bridget, a marine officer stationed in Kaneohe Bay, with his wife Diane.

The Greene family received a VIP tour of the USS Missouri and raised the American flag on the ship.

The USS Missouri, known as America’s last battleship and “Mighty Mo,” is famous for being the site of the official end to World War II: Japanese representatives officially surrendered to the Allied Forces on Sept. 2, 1945, in Tokyo Bay on the battleship.

“It’s incredibly exciting to see the Battleship Missouri Memorial reach yet another milestone,” said Tim Guard, chairman of the Board of Directors for the USS Missouri Memorial Association. “We are so humbled for the millions of visitors who want to learn and share the battleship’s legacy, and the dedication it takes to allow this significant historic attraction to live on.”

The battleship stayed active after WWII, participating in both the Korean War and Desert Storm, before being decommissioned and donated to the USS Missouri Memorial Association.

The Battleship Missouri Memorial opened in 1999.