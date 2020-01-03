San Francisco woman injured by fall spends night in Maui forest

A San Francisco woman and her family spent the night in the forest after she fell on a hike in an area isolated by rising stream water, Maui firefighters said.

Firefighters responded to Bamboo Forest in Kailua about 5:45 p.m. Thursday after the 27-year-old woman fell about 25 feet off a cliff onto rocks near a pond.

The woman, accompanied by a 47-year-old Kihei man and 28-year-old Kihei woman, could not walk and had pain to the left side of her body and lower back.

A stream swollen from recent heavy rains prevented firefighters from reaching the woman, and they told her party to shelter in place for the night.

Firefighters also stayed overnight and unsuccessfully tried to cross the stream two more times.

At dawn, firefighters used a helicopter to fly the family out of the forest.

The injured woman was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center for her injuries.