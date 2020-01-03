Today
BASKETBALL
ILH Division I girls: Kamehameha at Maryknoll, 5:30 p.m.
ILH Division II girls: Hawaii Baptist at Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.; Damien at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.
OIA East girls: Anuenue at Kaimuki, 5:30 p.m.; Kalaheo at Kahuku, Kailua at Kalani, Farrington at Moanalua, McKinley at
Roosevelt, Castle at Kaiser; varsity games begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of 5:30 p.m. junior varsity game.
OIA West girls: Waialua at Mililani, 5:30 p.m.; Aiea at Radford, Pearl City at Kapolei, Campbell at Waipahu, Nanakuli at
Leilehua; varsity games begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of 5:30 p.m. junior
varsity game.
DIVING
College men and women: Wally
Nakamoto Diving Invite, all day, at Duke
Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.
GOLF
PGA: Tournament of Champions, 10 a.m., at Kapalua Plantation Course.
SOCCER
ILH girls: Punahou vs. Pac-Five, 4:15 p.m., at Kapiolani; Punahou II vs. Sacred Hearts, 4:15 p.m., at Kapiolani.
OIA boys: Kapolei at Waianae, 7 p.m.;
Mililani at Campbell, 7 p.m.; Waialua at Waipahu, 7 p.m.; Leilehua at Nanakuli, 7 p.m.; Radford at Aiea, 7 p.m.
OIA girls: Leilehua at Nanakuli, 5:30 p.m.; Radford at Aiea, 5:30 p.m.; Waipahu at Waialua, 5:30 p.m.; Campbell at Mililani, 7 p.m.; Waianae at Kapolei, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College men: Charleston at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.
Saturday
BASKETBALL
PacWest men: Biola vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe Gym; Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m., at St. Francis Gym.; Point Loma vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.
PacWest women: Biola vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at McCabe Gym.; Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m., at St. Francis School; Point Loma vs. Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.
ILH Division II girls: Punahou vs. University, 11:30 a.m., at Klum gym; ‘Iolani I-AA at Mid-Pacific, 4:30 p.m.
ILH Division III girls: Christian Academy at St. Andrew’s, 10 a.m.; La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission, 7 p.m.
OIA boys: Roosevelt at Moanalua, Kahuku at Farrington, Kalaheo at Kailua, Kalani at Kaimuki, Kaiser at Castle, Anuenue at McKinley, varsity games begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of 5:30 p.m. junior varsity game.
GOLF
PGA: Tournament of Champions, 10 a.m., at Kapalua Plantation Course.
DIVING
College men and women: Wally Nakamoto Diving Invite, all day, at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.
SOCCER
ILH boys: Pac-Five vs. Le Jardin at Waipio Soccer Stadium, 9 a.m.
OIA boys: Kaimuki at Roosevelt, 2 p.m.; Kalaheo at Kahuku, Kaiser at Moanalua, Kailua at McKinley, Castle at Farrington, 3:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
ILH meet: at Punahou, 9:30 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College men: Charleston at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.
WRESTLING
ILH/OIA Open Tournament: Kamehameha, 8 a.m.
BASKETBALL
OIA
Thursday
Varsity boys
McKinley 56, Castle 41
Top Scorers—McKinley: Frank Camacho 21, Noah Omori 14. Castle: Manaloa Kahoopii 13.
Kalaheo 57, Kalani 35
Junior varsity
McKinley 46, Castle 31
