Today

BASKETBALL

ILH Division I boys: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Damien, 6 p.m.;

Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: Punahou at

Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Lanakila Baptist vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m., at Hawaiian Mission; Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East girls: McKinley at Anuenue, 5:30 p.m.; Kahuku at Castle, Kalani at

Kalaheo, Moanalua at Kailua, Roosvelt at Farrington, Kaiser at Kaimuki; games at 7 p.m.

OIA West girls: Radford at Waialua, 5:30 p.m.; Mililani at Nanakuli, Kapolei at Aiea, Waipahu at Pearl City, Leilehua at Waianae; games at 7 p.m.

GOLF

Sony Open in Hawaii: Pro-Junior

Challenge, 2:45 p.m., at Waialae Country Club.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Pac-Five at ‘Iolani, 4:15 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou II, 4:15 p.m.;

Kamehameha vs. Sacred Hearts, 4:15 p.m., at Kapiolani.

OIA boys: Pearl City at Kapolei, Radford at Waialua, Waianae at Mililani, Aiea at Leilehua, Nanakuli at Campbell; matches at 7 p.m.

OIA girls: Aiea at Leilehua, 5:30 p.m.; Nanakuli at Campbell, 5:30 p.m.; Waialua at Radford, 5:30 p.m.

SURFING

Da Hui Backdoor Shootout: 8 a.m., at Ehukai Beach Park.

TENNIS

College men: Duke at Hawaii, 10 a.m., at UH Tennis Complex.

Wednesday

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Point Loma vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.m., at McCabe Gym.

PacWest women: Point Loma vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m., at McCabe Gym.

ILH Division II girls: ‘Iolani I-AA at Punahou I-AA, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha I-AA at Damien, 6 p.m.; University at Hanalani, 6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Island Pacific vs. St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Hawaiian Mission vs. Christian Academy, 6:30 p.m., at St. Andrew’s.

GOLF

Sony Open in Hawaii: Official Pro-Am, 6:50 p.m., at Waialae Country Club. Also, Satellite Pro-Am, 9:30 a.m., at Kapolei Golf Club.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Saint Louis at ‘Iolani, Punahou at Kamehameha; Mid-Pacific vs. Damien at Kapiolani Park field 3, games at 4:15 p.m. OIA boys: Moanalua at Kalani, 3:30 p.m.; Castle at Kaimuki, 4 p.m.; McKinley at Kahuku, Kailua at Farrington, Roosevelt at Kaiser, 7 p.m.

SURFING

Da Hui Backdoor Shootout: 8 a.m., at Ehukai Beach Park.

TENNIS

College men: Duke at Hawaii, 10 a.m., at UH Tennis Complex.

Sony Open in Hawaii

Monday

Qualifier, par 72

at Hoakalei Country club, top four qualify

Rico (Richard) Hoey 68

Tomoyo Ikemura 68

Toru Nakajima 69

Jared Sawada 70

Failed to qualify

Tim Petrovic 70

Isaiah Salinda 70

Garrett Osborn 71

Tyler Collier 71

Sam Stilwell 71

Albert Pistorius 72

Hunter Larson 72

Billy Mayfair 72

Alex Ching 72

Taichi Nabetani 72

August Beechler 72

Tain Lee 72

Yuwa Kosaihira 73

Gregor Main 73

Zahkai Brown 73

Katsumasa Miyamoto 73

Josh Anderson 73

Hayden Springer 73

Brad Adamonis 74

Juan diego Fernandez 74

Edward Olson 74

Mark Baker 74

Kyohei Nomura 74

Pablo Martin 74

Seungbo Jang 74

Nicholas Mason 74

Kengo Aoshima 74

Kyosuke Hara 74

Ethan Castle 74

Steve Allan 75

Andrew Yun 75

J.J. Killeen 75

Brandon Tsujimoto 75

Tarik Can 75

Masanori Kajiya 75

Ted Purdy 76

Remington Hirano 76

Larry Correa 76

Justin Peters 77

Y.E. Yang 77

Colin Laszlo 77

Eric Meichtry 77

Jake Sarnoff 77

Stephen Shephard 77

Derek Fribbs 77

Yuki Ikeda 78

Masanori Nagata 78

Michael Weaver 80

Juan Rodriguez 80

Ethan Dezzani 80

Patrick Grimes 81

Hirotaka Kashihara 81

Colton Yates 82

Nahum Mendoza III 82

Seung Taek Oh 82

Ryuhei Sekino 84

Daiki Hirano 85

BASKETBALL

ILH

Varsity boys I-AA

Punahou 65, ‘Iolani 55

Junior varsity boys

‘Iolani 40, Kamehameha 37

Punahou-Gold 44, Damien 34

Varsity girls Division III

Hawaiian Mission 29, Island Pacific 18

Top scorers—Hawaiian Mission: Kayla Santos 10. Island Pacific: Jayda Fullum 10.

Christian Academy 37, La Pietra 23

Top Scorers—Christian Academy: Hooliieasu Baptiste 20. Nina Batacan 12.

Varsity girls Division I-AA

Sacred Hearts 52, Punahou II 39

MIL

Varsity girls

Lanai 63, Hana 6