Public meetings scheduled for Hana Highway bridge improvement project

State and federal officials are holding a second round of public meetings to gather input on the improvement of six, historic bridges along Maui’s scenic Hana Highway.

The bridges — identified as high priority by the Hawaii Department of Transportation – stretch from the mile post markers of 5.9 to 28.3 and traverse streams beside waterfalls along the famous, winding highway.

They include Kailua Stream Bridge, Makanali Stream Bridge, Puohokamoa Stream Bridge, Kopiliula Stream Bridge, Ulaino Stream Bridge and Mokulehua Stream Bridge.

The intention of the meetings is to gather input, as required by national law, and to share information on the project as the bridges are being studied in more detail.

The meetings will be held at the following times and locations:

>> 5 p.m. Tuesday at Hana Community Center, 5091 Uakea Road.

>> 5 p.m. Wednesday at Keanae Congregational Church, 13705 Hana Highway.

>> 5 p.m. Jan. 16 at Paia Community Center.

Those who are unable to attend the public meetings can still provide input through the project website at hanabridgeimprovements.com or contact the project manager, Michael Will, at 720-963-3647 or michael.will@dot.gov.