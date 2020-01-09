No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball team crushes Emmanuel

It was a quick night for the top-ranked Hawaii men’s volleyball team, and an even faster one for the Rainbow Warriors’ starters.

The regulars played only the first set of a 25-13, 25-15, 25-15 steamrolling of Emmanuel (Ala.) College in front of 2,168 at the Stan Sheriff Center tonight.

A whopping 20 players saw action for the Rainbow Warriors (3-0). The Lions (0-1) were held to .107 hitting to UH’s .470, outblocked 10.5-0, and outdone in aces 9-1.

UH won its 20th straight home match going back to last season, and 17th straight at home against nonconference opposition. The hosts continue the Raising Cane’s Rainbow Warrior Classic against Harvard at 7 p.m. Friday.

Freshman hitter Chaz Galloway made his season debut in Set 3 and pounded six kills on seven swings, tying for team-high honors with starter Colton Cowell.

UH rolled the Lions in Set 1, hitting .700, with Cowell putting down six kills on seven swings in the set. Rado Parapunov put down three, with the second giving him 800 for his UH career.

Charlie Wade inserted his reserves to start Set 2, and Emmanuel responded by scoring the first four points. The backups found their stride before long; they caught and passed the Lions by the 10-point mark and it was another runaway, with Cole Hogland putting away the set on UH’s second opportunity.

The backups had the run of Set 3 as well. Galloway had a putdown kill, and a soaring back-row attack a few minutes later for a 14-11 lead. The hosts pulled away from there.