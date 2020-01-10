Hawaii’s traffic fatality count rises to 4 in new year

With the collision that killed a tow truck driver on the H-2 freeway early Thursday morning, Hawaii’s traffic-related fatality count is now at four for the start of the year.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office identified the man as Aaron Malama, 43, of Honolulu. The woman who struck him has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police counted it as the first traffic-related fatality for Oahu in 2020.

Every county has one traffic fatality to start off the year, according to preliminary statistics from the Hawaii Department of Transportation, with a total of four.

From Jan. 1 up to Thursday, Hawaii, Honolulu and Maui counties counted one pedestrian fatality each. Kauai County counted one motorcycle fatality.

Malama was standing next to the tow truck on the shoulder of the H-2 in Mililani when he was struck, and is being counted as a pedestrian. Another man standing next to the truck, 49, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Two of the four fatalities occurred on New Year’s Day.

On Hawaii island, a Toyota pickup truck crossed a double-solid yellow line on Kawaihae Road, striking Sylvia Elizabeth Ravaglia, 42, of Kamuela.

On Kauai, a motorcyclist, Shawn Parrage, 39, of Kekaha, died after crashing into an ambulance that he was trying to overtake on Hanapepe Road.

On Maui, a sport utility vehicle struck Lisa Salmon, 57, of Lahaina while she was crossing Lahainaluna Road, police said. She was in a marked crosswalk.