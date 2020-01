[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH Division II boys: Hanalani at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Punahou I-AA at Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.; Hanalani at ‘Iolani I-AA, 5 p.m.

OIA East girls: Anuenue at Kaiser, 5:30 p.m.; Kaimuki at Kahuku, Castle at Kalani, Kalaheo at Moanalua, Kailua at Roosevelt, McKinley at Farrington; varsity games begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of 5:30 p.m. junior varsity game.

OIA West girls: Waialua at Kapolei, 5:30 p.m.; Waianae at Mililani, Nanakuli at Radford, Aiea at Waipahu, Campbell at Pearl City; varsity games begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of 5:30 p.m. junior varsity game.

GOLF

Sony Open in Hawaii: Second-round, 7:10 a.m., at Waialae Country Club.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Sacred Hearts at Punahou II, 4:15 p.m.; Pac-Five at Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.; Punahou at ‘Iolani, 4:15 p.m.

OIA boys: Kapolei at Leilehua, Mililani at Radford, Pearl City at Campbell, Nanakuli at Waipahu, Waialua at Aiea; matches

begin at 7 p.m.

OIA girls: Nanakuli at Waipahu, 5:30 p.m.; Waialua at Aiea, 5:30 p.m.; Campbell at Pearl City, Leilehua at Kapolei, Radford at Mililani; matches begin at 7 p.m.

SURFING

Da Hui Backdoor Shootout: 8 a.m., at Ehukai Beach Park.

SWIMMING

ILH meet: at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Rainbow Warrior Classic–Grand Canyon vs. Emmanuel, 4 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center; Harvard at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at Stan Sheriff Center.

WRESTLING

ILH boys: Pac-Five vs. Kamehameha; ‘Iolani vs. Damien; Saint Louis vs. Punahou; ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha; Pac-Five vs. Punahou; Damien vs. Saint Louis, 5:30 p.m.; matches at Kamehameha.

ILH girls: Round robin, 5:30 p.m., at Kamehameha.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Notre Dame de Namur vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe Gym; Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m., at St. Francis School.

PacWest women: Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m., at St. Francis School; Notre Dame de Namur vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at McCabe Gym.

ILH Division I girls: Maryknoll at Punahou, 3:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

ILH Division I boys: Maryknoll at Punahou, 5 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Hawaii Baptist vs. University at Klum Gym, 2:30 p.m.; Le Jardin at Hanalani, 4 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Le Jardin at Sacred Hearts, noon; Hawaii Baptist vs. University, 1 p.m., at Klum gym; Damien at Mid-Pacific, 2:30 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: La Pietra at St. Andrew’s, 10 a.m.

OIA boys: Moanalua at Kalaheo, Farrington at Roosevelt, Kahuku at Anuenue, Kaimuki at Kailua, Castle at Kalani, Kaiser at McKinley, varsity games begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of 5:30 p.m. junior varsity game.

GOLF

Sony Open in Hawaii: Third-round, time TBA, at Waialae Country Club.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Damien at Kamehameha, ‘Iolani vs. Pac-Five at Waipo Soccer Stadium, games at 9 a.m.; Le Jardin at Mid-Pacific, 11 a.m.; Saint Louis at Punahou, 1 p.m.

OIA boys: Kaimuki at Kalaheo, 2 p.m.; McKinley at Farrington, Castle at Moanalua, Kalani at Kailua, Kaiser at Kahuku, 3:30 p.m.

SURFING

Da Hui Backdoor Shootout: 8 a.m., at Ehukai Beach Park.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

College men and women: Minnesota at Hawaii, noon, at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

ILH meet: at Kamehameha, 10 a.m.

TENNIS

College men: Arizona at Hawaii, time TBA, at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Rainbow Warrior Classic–Harvard vs. Emmanuel, 4 p.m.; Grand Canyon at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at Stan Sheriff Center.

WRESTLING

ILH boys and girls open: at Kamehameha, 9 a.m.

ILH

Varsity Boys

Saint Louis 53, ‘Iolani 29

High Scorers—STL: Aiva Arquette 20, Malu Ing 11, Jayden deLaura 10. IOL: Andrew Dawson 17.

Kamehameha 61, Damien 56

High Scorers—DMS: Bryce Forbes 16, Tino Atonio 14, Jake Holtz 14. KS: Christmas Togiai 18, Kordel Ng 17, Paliku Kamaka 11.

Maryknoll 41, Mid-Pacific 24

High Scorers—Mryk: Liko Soares 14, Niko Robben 10. MPI: Kala Nakaya 12.

Hawaiian Mission 52, Lanakila Baptist 41

High Scorers—LBS: Kainoa Langsi 11. HMA: Micah Castillo 14, Sage Akina-Garrigus 11, Maka Brede 10, Tanner Moran 10.

Assets 28, Christian Academy 22

High Scorers—AS: Ian Canute 11.

Varsity Girls

La Pietra 37, Hawaiian Mission 35

High Scorers—LP: N. Batacan 11. HMA: K. Santos 17.

‘Iolani 63, Punahou 52

High Scorers—Iol: Lily Wahinekapu 23, Jovi Lefotu 20. Pun: Caitlyn Andrade-Tomimoto 14.

Maryknoll 69, Kamehameha 49

High Scorers—Mryk: Aloha Akaka 26. KS: Haley Masaki 17. Camille Feary 10

OIA

Varsity Boys

Campbell 56, Waialua 39

High Scorers—Camp: Kaimana Preza 17. Wail: Aiden Munden 23.

Mililani 45, Pearl City 33

High Scorers—Mil: Kanoa Gibson 15. PC: Kele Malufau-Dierling 13.

Kahuku 69, Roosevelt 55

High Scorers—Roos: Drake Watanabe 26, Kody Seguancia 10. Kah: Robbie Sauvao 13, Lokana Enos 13, Amari Westmoreland-Vendiola 12.

BIIF

Varsity Girls

Konawaena 95, Kealakehe 8

High Scorers—Kona: Braelyn Kauhi 31, Caiyle Kaupu 30.