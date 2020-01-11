Rainbow Wahine basketball falls short to UC Davis

The Hawaii women’s basketball team was unable to rally completely out of a 24-point hole and took its second road loss to begin Big West Conference play, 62-49 at defending champion UC Davis today.

In a rematch of last year’s Big West tournament championship game won by the Aggies, the Rainbow Wahine (6-9, 0-2 BWC) started off well but got rocked in the middle two quarters, trailing by 21 going into the fourth quarter.

Senior guard Julissa Tago shot the Wahine back into it, pouring in 15 of her season-high 25 points in the final period. Her fourth 3 of the quarter brought UH within 52-47, but she missed her final three attempts from long range as Davis (6-9, 1-1) closed the game on a 10-2 run.

Tago tied the Wahine single-game record for 3s made by going 6-for-13 from deep. Forward Myrrah Joseph added 12 points and nine rebounds for UH, which was without its other top offensive threat Amy Atwell due to an injury suffered in a 58-54 loss at Cal State Northridge on Thursday.

Guard Katie Toole led Davis with 21 points, while guard Makaila Sanders went 5-for-7 on 3s for 15 points. The Aggies assisted on 19 of their 21 made field goals.