UC Irvine pulls away from Hawaii for basketball win

In a basketball game of streaks and valleys, UC Irvine surged to a 74-60 victory over Hawaii today in the Bren Events Center in Irvine, Calif.

The outcome helped Russell Turner tie Pat Douglass as the Anteaters’ winningest coach. Each has 197 victories.

The Anteaters scored the game’s first 11 points. After the Rainbow Warriors went ahead 22-21, the Anteaters went on an 18-3 run. And when the ’Bows closed to 50-46 in the second half, the Anteaters scored 10 of the next 12 points.

Collin Welp, a 6-foot-9 reserve, scored 18 points, and Brad Greene added 13 points and 21 rebounds. Greene lost 40 pounds while redshirting as a junior last year, and now weighs 270 pounds on a 6-10 frame.

Samuta Avea led the ’Bows with 14 points. But starting point guard Drew Buggs and power forward Zigmars Raimo combined for five points, all in the second half.

The ’Bows completed the Big West road trip with a split, falling to 10-6 overall and 1-1 in the Big West. The Anteaters are 9-8 and 1-0.