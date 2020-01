[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH Division I boys: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Kamehameha, Damien at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: Punahou at

Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Le Jardin at Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.; Hanalani vs. Unviersity at Damien, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Punahou I-AA at Damien, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha I-AA at

Hanalani, 6 p.m.; University at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani I-AA at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Assets vs. Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.; Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East girls: Farrington at Anuenue, 5:30 p.m.; Kahuku at Kaiser, Kalani at Kaimuki, Moanalua at Castle, Roosevelt at Kalaheo, Kailua at McKinley; games begin at 7 p.m.

OIA West girls: Waipahu at Waialua, 5:30 p.m.; Radford at Waianae, Kapolei at Nanakuli, Aiea at Campbell; games begin at 7 p.m.; Mililani at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Mid-Pacific vs. Pac-Five at

Kapiolani park field 2, Punahou vs. Le

Jardin at Kapiolani park field 1, Damien at ‘Iolani, Kamehameha at Saint Louis; matches begin at 4:15 p.m.

SURFING

Da Hui Backdoor Shootout: 8 a.m., at Ehukai Beach Park.

Wednesday

BASKETBALL

ILH Division II girls: Sacred Hearts at Mid-Pacific, 4:30 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Hawaiian Mission at La Pietra, 5 p.m.; Christian Academy at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.

OIA boys: Moanalua at Castle, Farrington at Kaimuki, Kahuku at Kalaheo, Roosvelt at Anuenue, Kailua at McKinley, Kalani at Kaiser, varsity games begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of 5:30 p.m. junior varsity game.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Sacred Hearts at ‘Iolani, 4:15 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.

OIA boys: Kahuku at Kaimuki, 4 p.m.; Kalani at Castle, Kailua at Kaiser, Roosevelt at Moanalua, Kalaheo at Farrington, 7 p.m.

SURFING

Da Hui Backdoor Shootout: 8 a.m., at Ehukai Beach Park.

BASKETBALL

ILH

Varsity Division III girls

St. Andrew’s Priory 45,

Hawaiian Mission 20

Top scorers—St. Andrew’s Priory: Maya Reed 18. Hawaiian Mission: Madi Divers 7.

Varsity Division I-AA boys

Kamehameha 50, Maryknoll 15

Junior varsity boys

Maryknoll 46, Saint Louis 24

Hawaii Swish

Sunday

Swish 97, Portland 95

Top scorers—Swish: Geremy Robinson 28, Leon Ballard 24, Josh Ko 21. Storm: Bouman 20, Mcgawan 19, Dupree 17.