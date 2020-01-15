Suspicious driver prompts overnight lockdown of Pearl Harbor

Security forces temporarily shut down all gates at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam overnight after they responded to a suspicious vehicle, according to base officials.

Security responded to a vehicle at Nimitz Gate at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday that did not have authorized access.

When the gate guard told the driver to turn around, the guard noticed the smell of drugs and saw potential ordnance in the car, according to a Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam news release.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team immediately reported to the scene while security forces shut down access at all gates.

No injuries were reported.

Security forces reopened the O’Malley Gate shortly after midnight. All gates reopened to normal traffic shortly before 4 a.m. today.