Kakaako Waterfront Park closures extended to early March

City parks officials said they are extending the closure of some parts of Kakaako Waterfront Park another month for additional maintenance. The new reopening date is scheduled for March 2.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation said renovations to the public restrooms, and repaving of the parking lots are expected to be done by the end of this month.

But projects, such as concrete work, irrigation improvements, additional tree trimming and lighting repairs, are ongoing.

The closure of the Kakaako park began on Nov. 1 of last year, the official day the park was transferred from the Hawaii Community Development Authority to Honolulu. Honolulu acquired 16 parcels, including Kakaako Gateway Parks, Kakaako Waterfront Park, Kewalo Basin Park, the adjoining parking lots, and three roadways — Ohe, Olomehani and Ahui streets.

At that time, city officials had said parts of the park would undergo repairs, and that it would reopen to the public on Feb. 3.

“We thank the public and organizations neighboring the park for their continued patience and understanding while these improvements are being conducted,” said DPR in a statement.