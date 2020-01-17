Man rescued after car falls off roadway near Manoa home

A car went over a curb and landed near a home this afternoon in Manoa.
Police said Paty Drive was closed in both directions because of the accident and motorists should find alternate routes.
About 3:40 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of one person with possible injuries and at least one person in a nearby home at 3212 Paty Drive, firefighters said.
Firefighters removed one person from the vehicle and turned the patient over to Emergency Medical Services for treatment, according to radio communications.
A Star-Advertiser photographer said the vehicle ended up in a space next to the home, beside a puakenikeni tree. The man who was rescued was conscious. The home did not appear to be damaged.
Police said the accident was cleared and the road reopened about 5:45 p.m.
