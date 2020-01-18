Scoreboard – Jan. 18, 2020

TODAY

BASKETBALL

>> Big West men: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 8 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> Big West women: Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 5:30 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> ILH Division I boys: Saint Louis at Maryknoll, 1:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Damien, Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

>> ILH Division I girls: Punahou at Maryknoll, non; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

>> ILH Division II boys: Le Jardin vs. University at Klum Gym, 11:30 a.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Hanalani, 4:30 p.m.

>> ILH Division II girls: Mid-Pacific vs. University, 10 a.m., at Klum gym; Punahou I-AA at Hanalani, 3 p.m.; Le Jardin at ‘Iolani I-AA, 3:30 p.m.

>> ILH Division III boys: Assets vs. Lanakila Baptist at Klum gym, 1:30 p.m.; Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 7 p.m.

>> OIA boys: McKinley at Moanalua, Castle at Farrington, Kaimuki at Kahuku, Kalaheo at Roosevelt, Kaiser at Kailua, Anuenue at Kalani, varsity games begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of 5:30 p.m. junior varsity game.

DIVING

>> Serai Invitational: Punahou, 9 a.m.

FOOTBALL

>> High school: Polynesian Bowl, 7 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

GOLF

>> PGA Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, 10:15 a.m., at Hualalai Golf Club.

SAILING

>> College coed: Rainbow Invite, all day, at Keehi Lagoon.

>> College women: Rainbow Invite, all day, at Keehi Lagoon.

SOCCER

>> ILH girls: Mid-Pacific vs. Damien, 11 a.m., at Waipio.; Pac-Five at Punahou, 1 p.m.; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 2 p.m.

>> OIA boys: Castle at Roosevelt, McKinley at Kaimuki, 2 p.m.; Kalaheo at Kaiser, Kahuku at Kalani, Kailua at Moanalua, 3:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

>> College women: Sunrise Meet #1, at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

WATER POLO

>> Big West women: Rainbow Invite–Loyola Marymount at Hawaii, 10:30 a.m.; Fresno State vs. Marist, noon; Marist vs. Loyola Marymount, 4:30 p.m.; Fresno State at Hawaii, 6 p.m.; matches at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

SUNDAY

SAILING

>> College coed: Rainbow Invite, all day, at Keehi Lagoon.

>> College women: Rainbow Invite, all day, at Keehi Lagoon.

WATER POLO

>> Big West women: Rainbow Invite–Loyola Marymount vs. Fresno State (exhibition), 9 a.m.; Marist at Hawaii, 10:15 a.m.; matches at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

ILH BASKETBALL

Junior varsity

>> Kamehameha 54, Punahou-Blue 39

>> ‘Iolani 63, Saint Louis 56

>> Punahou-Gold 51, Mid-Pacific 47, OT

>> Maryknoll 67, Damien 34

GOLF

PGA Champions Mitsubishi Electric

At Hualalai Golf Course

Second round, par 72

Woody Austin 65-68 — 133

Bernhard Langer 64-70 — 134

Fred Couples 67-68 — 135

Miguel Angel Jiménez 64-71 — 135

Paul Broadhurst 70-66 — 136

Scott McCarron 67-69 — 136

Marco Dawson 67-69 — 136

Ernie Els 72-65 — 137

Wes Short, Jr. 70-67 — 137

John Daly 69-68 — 137

Ken Tanigawa 67-70 — 137

Joe Durant 66-72 — 138

Scott Parel 69-70 — 139

Brandt Jobe 68-71 — 139

Doug Barron 68-71 — 139

Davis Love III 74-66 — 140

Mark O’Meara 73-67 — 140

Vijay Singh 70-70 — 140

Jerry Kelly 70-70 — 140

Tom Pernice Jr. 70-70 — 140

Steve Flesch 70-70 — 140

Retief Goosen 67-73 — 140

Colin Montgomerie 71-70 — 141

Fred Funk 71-70 — 141

Jeff Maggert 69-72 — 141

Kenny Perry 66-75 — 141

Kevin Sutherland 74-68 — 142

Tom Lehman 71-71 — 142

Sandy Lyle 71-71 — 142

Kirk Triplett 72-71 — 143

Jeff Sluman 72-71 — 143

Rocco Mediate 72-71 — 143

Bart Bryant 70-73 — 143

Jay Haas 71-73 — 144

Tom Watson 69-75 — 144

Gene Sauers 68-77 — 145

Hale Irwin 72-74 — 146

Mark Calcavecchia 73-76 — 149

Final round groupings

No. 1

10:15 a.m.—Hale Irwin, Mark Calcavecchia.

10:25 a.m.—Tom Watson, Gene Sauers.

10:35 a.m.—Bart Bryant, Jay Haas.

10:45 a.m. —Jeff Sluman, Roccoe Mediate.

10:55 a.m.—Sandy Lyle, Kirk Triplett.

11:05 a.m.—Kevin Sutherland, Tom Lehman.

11:15 a.m.—Jeff Maggert, Kenny Perry.

11:25 a.m.—Colin Montgomerie, Fred Funk.

11:35 a.m.—Steve Flesch, Retief Goosen.

11:45 a.m.—Jerry Kelly, Tom Pernice Jr.

11:55 a.m.—Mark O’Meara, Vijay Singh.

12:05 p.m.—Doug Barron, Davis Love III

12:15 p.m.—Scott Parel, Brandt Jobe.

12:25 p.m.—Ken Tanigawa, Joe Durant.

12:35 p.m.—Wes Short, Jr., John Daly.

12:45 p.m.—Marco Dawson, Ernie Els.

12:55 p.m.—Paul Broadhurst, Scott McCarron.

1:05 p.m.—Fred Couples, Miguel Angel Jimenez.

1:15 p.m.—Woody Austin, Bernhard Langer.