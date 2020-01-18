Scoreboard – Jan. 18, 2020

TODAY
BASKETBALL
>> Big West men: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 8 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.
>> Big West women: Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 5:30 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.
>> ILH Division I boys: Saint Louis at Maryknoll, 1:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Damien, Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.
>> ILH Division I girls: Punahou at Maryknoll, non; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.
>> ILH Division II boys: Le Jardin vs. University at Klum Gym, 11:30 a.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Hanalani, 4:30 p.m.
>> ILH Division II girls: Mid-Pacific vs. University, 10 a.m., at Klum gym; Punahou I-AA at Hanalani, 3 p.m.; Le Jardin at ‘Iolani I-AA, 3:30 p.m.
>> ILH Division III boys: Assets vs. Lanakila Baptist at Klum gym, 1:30 p.m.; Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 7 p.m.
>> OIA boys: McKinley at Moanalua, Castle at Farrington, Kaimuki at Kahuku, Kalaheo at Roosevelt, Kaiser at Kailua, Anuenue at Kalani, varsity games begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of 5:30 p.m. junior varsity game.
DIVING
>> Serai Invitational: Punahou, 9 a.m.
FOOTBALL
>> High school: Polynesian Bowl, 7 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.
GOLF
>> PGA Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, 10:15 a.m., at Hualalai Golf Club.
SAILING
>> College coed: Rainbow Invite, all day, at Keehi Lagoon.
>> College women: Rainbow Invite, all day, at Keehi Lagoon.
SOCCER
>> ILH girls: Mid-Pacific vs. Damien, 11 a.m., at Waipio.; Pac-Five at Punahou, 1 p.m.; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 2 p.m.
>> OIA boys: Castle at Roosevelt, McKinley at Kaimuki, 2 p.m.; Kalaheo at Kaiser, Kahuku at Kalani, Kailua at Moanalua, 3:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
>> College women: Sunrise Meet #1, at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.
WATER POLO
>> Big West women: Rainbow Invite–Loyola Marymount at Hawaii, 10:30 a.m.; Fresno State vs. Marist, noon; Marist vs. Loyola Marymount, 4:30 p.m.; Fresno State at Hawaii, 6 p.m.; matches at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.
SUNDAY
SAILING
>> College coed: Rainbow Invite, all day, at Keehi Lagoon.
>> College women: Rainbow Invite, all day, at Keehi Lagoon.
WATER POLO
>> Big West women: Rainbow Invite–Loyola Marymount vs. Fresno State (exhibition), 9 a.m.; Marist at Hawaii, 10:15 a.m.; matches at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.
ILH BASKETBALL
Junior varsity
>> Kamehameha 54, Punahou-Blue 39
>> ‘Iolani 63, Saint Louis 56
>> Punahou-Gold 51, Mid-Pacific 47, OT
>> Maryknoll 67, Damien 34
GOLF
PGA Champions Mitsubishi Electric
At Hualalai Golf Course
Second round, par 72
Woody Austin 65-68 — 133
Bernhard Langer 64-70 — 134
Fred Couples 67-68 — 135
Miguel Angel Jiménez 64-71 — 135
Paul Broadhurst 70-66 — 136
Scott McCarron 67-69 — 136
Marco Dawson 67-69 — 136
Ernie Els 72-65 — 137
Wes Short, Jr. 70-67 — 137
John Daly 69-68 — 137
Ken Tanigawa 67-70 — 137
Joe Durant 66-72 — 138
Scott Parel 69-70 — 139
Brandt Jobe 68-71 — 139
Doug Barron 68-71 — 139
Davis Love III 74-66 — 140
Mark O’Meara 73-67 — 140
Vijay Singh 70-70 — 140
Jerry Kelly 70-70 — 140
Tom Pernice Jr. 70-70 — 140
Steve Flesch 70-70 — 140
Retief Goosen 67-73 — 140
Colin Montgomerie 71-70 — 141
Fred Funk 71-70 — 141
Jeff Maggert 69-72 — 141
Kenny Perry 66-75 — 141
Kevin Sutherland 74-68 — 142
Tom Lehman 71-71 — 142
Sandy Lyle 71-71 — 142
Kirk Triplett 72-71 — 143
Jeff Sluman 72-71 — 143
Rocco Mediate 72-71 — 143
Bart Bryant 70-73 — 143
Jay Haas 71-73 — 144
Tom Watson 69-75 — 144
Gene Sauers 68-77 — 145
Hale Irwin 72-74 — 146
Mark Calcavecchia 73-76 — 149
Final round groupings
No. 1
10:15 a.m.—Hale Irwin, Mark Calcavecchia.
10:25 a.m.—Tom Watson, Gene Sauers.
10:35 a.m.—Bart Bryant, Jay Haas.
10:45 a.m. —Jeff Sluman, Roccoe Mediate.
10:55 a.m.—Sandy Lyle, Kirk Triplett.
11:05 a.m.—Kevin Sutherland, Tom Lehman.
11:15 a.m.—Jeff Maggert, Kenny Perry.
11:25 a.m.—Colin Montgomerie, Fred Funk.
11:35 a.m.—Steve Flesch, Retief Goosen.
11:45 a.m.—Jerry Kelly, Tom Pernice Jr.
11:55 a.m.—Mark O’Meara, Vijay Singh.
12:05 p.m.—Doug Barron, Davis Love III
12:15 p.m.—Scott Parel, Brandt Jobe.
12:25 p.m.—Ken Tanigawa, Joe Durant.
12:35 p.m.—Wes Short, Jr., John Daly.
12:45 p.m.—Marco Dawson, Ernie Els.
12:55 p.m.—Paul Broadhurst, Scott McCarron.
1:05 p.m.—Fred Couples, Miguel Angel Jimenez.
1:15 p.m.—Woody Austin, Bernhard Langer.
