Ex-ASU coach emerges as candidate for Hawaii post as Virginia’s Robert Anae bows out

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 am
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / Nov. 25, 2016 Then-Arizona State head coach Todd Graham looks on during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, in Tucson, in November 2016.

  • COURTESY VIRGINIA ATHLETICS Robert Anae

Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae has withdrawn as a candidate for the Hawaii football team’s head coaching job.

“After careful consideration, I am withdrawing my application for the University of Hawaii head football coach position,” Anae said in a news release today.

Anae, 61, had been seeking to become the successor to Nick Rolovich, who resigned at UH last week to become Washington State’s head coach.

Todd Graham has emerged as one of the more well-known candidates for the UH job.

Graham had been head coach at Arizona State (2012-2017), Pittsburgh (2011), Tulsa (2007-2010) and Rice (2006).

In 12 seasons as head coach, he has compiled a 95-61 record with 10 bowl appearances. He led Tulsa to a 62-35 victory over UH in the 2010 Sheraton Hawaii Bowl.

