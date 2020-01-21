Top-ranked Hawaii sweeps King

Senior hitter Colton Cowell put down 10 kills and the No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball team remained undefeated with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-15 sweep of King today in Bristol, Tenn.

The Rainbow Warriors (9-0) used all 15 of their travel roster against the Tornado (2-4). Senior opposite Rado Parapunov and freshman hitter Chaz Galloway each added seven kills when playing in two sets.

Hawaii had 10 services aces, four by freshman hitter Dimitrios Mouchlias and three by Cowell. The Warriors outblocked the Tornado 12.5-5.

Joshua Kim had 11 kills for King, a Conference Carolinas member.

Hawaii returns home from its four-match road trip on Wednesday and will host the alumni match Friday at the Stan Sheriff Center at 7 p.m.