HPD motorcycle officers conducting training along Waialae Avenue

Motorists are advised to expect delays around Kaimuki today as Honolulu police motorcycle officers conduct routine training.
The training is taking place along Waialae Avenue from 11 a.m. through 12:30 p.m.
Motorists are advised to expect delays around Kaimuki today as Honolulu police motorcycle officers conduct routine training.
The training is taking place along Waialae Avenue from 11 a.m. through 12:30 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.