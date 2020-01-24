Calendar
Today
BASEBALL
College: Hawaii Pacific alumni game, 5 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.
BASKETBALL
ILH Division I boys: Kamehameha at Punahou, ‘Iolani at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.
ILH Division II boys: Hawaii Baptist at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.
ILH Division II girls: Kamehameha I-AA at Punahou I-AA, 5 p.m.
OIA boys: Kalani at Moanalua, Kaiser at Farrington, McKinley at Kahuku, Castle at Roosevelt, Kalaheo at Kaimuki, Anuenue at Kailua, varsity games begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of 5:30 p.m. junior varsity game.
SOCCER
ILH girls: Punahou II vs. Damien, 4:15 p.m., TBA; Sacred Hearts at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Pac-Five at Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 4:15 p.m.
OIA girls: OIA Soccer Championship Playoffs—Division I, Fifth Place game: Kailua at Pearl Çity, 5:30 p.m.; Third Place game: Aiea vs. Campbell, 7 p.m. at Pearl City.
SWIMMING
ILH meet: Punahou, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College men: Hawaii alumni match, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.
WRESTLING
ILH boys: Pac-Five vs. ‘Iolani, Punahou va. Damien, Kamehameha vs. Saint Louis, matches begin at 5:30 p.m., at Damien.
ILH girls: Round robing, at Damien, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
Big West men: UC Davis at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.
PacWest men: Concordia vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe Gym; Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m, at St. Francis School.
PacWest women: Concordia vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at McCabe Gym; Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m., at St. Francis Gym.
ILH Division I boys: Kamehameha at Maryknoll, 1:30 p.m.; Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m.; Damien at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.
ILH Division II boys: Hanalani vs. University at Klum gym, 1 p.m.
ILH Division I girls: Single-Elimination Tournament–Kamehameha at Maryknoll, noon; Punahou at ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m.
ILH Division II girls: Single-Elimination Tournament–University/Damien winner vs. La Jardin/Sacred Hearts winner, time and location TBA.
DIVING
ILH meet: Punahou, follows intermediate meet at 2 p.m.
SOCCER
ILH boys: Le Jardin vs. Pac-Five at Waipio Soccer Stadium; Damien at Saint Louis; Punahou at Mid-Pacific; games at 9 a.m.; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 2 p.m.
OIA girls: OIA Soccer Championship Playoffs—Division I, Championship: Moanalua vs. Mililani, 6:30 p.m. at Kapolei.
OIA girls: OIA Soccer Championship Playoffs—Division II, Third Place game: Radford vs. Waianae, 2 p.m.; Championship: Kalaheo vs. Nanakuli, 5 p.m., games at Kapolei.
Basketball
ILH
Varsity girls
Kamehameha 34, Pubahou 12
Sacred Hearts 41, Le Jardin 22
Varsity boys
Christian Academy 33, Lanakila Baptist 32
Leading Scorers—Christian: Sky Okamura 19. Lanakila Baptist: Ray Pauley 8, Keanu Chambrella 8, Makoa Chambrella 8.
Assets 39, Island Pac 30
Leading Scorers—Assets: Seth Paikai 17. Island Pac: Logan Padrozo 8.
Junior varsity boys
Championship: Maryknoll 50, Kamehameha-Kapalama 45
Leading Scorers—Maryknoll: Zion Bruce 14, Ezekiel Rodrigues 12, Jared Kaneshiro 10. KSK: Kahiau Bruhn 15.
OIA
Varsity girls
Campbell 49, Waialua 24
Leading Scorers—Campbell: Lauren Poniatowsky 21, Vaelua Fatu 8, Julien Parado 7. Waialua: Philana Toia 7, Trinity Ozoa 5.
Farrington 47, McKinley 20
Leading Scorers—Farrington: MJ Peralta 14. McKinley: Haley Nguyen 6.
College Men
Wednesday
East
Northeastern 85, Drexel 52
South
Murray St. 85, Belmont 75
North Florida 71, Liberty 70
Southern Miss. 84, UAB 77
Midwest
Minnesota 62, Ohio St. 59
Indiana 67, Michigan St. 63
Southwest
UTEP 72, Rice 64
College Women
Top 25
Thursday
No. 3 UConn 60, No. 23 Tennessee 45
No. 5 Louisville 71, Virginia 56
No. 8 NC State 88, Pittsburgh 44
No. 9 Mississippi St. 68, Vanderbilt 52
No. 13 Gonzaga 70, Pepperdine 36
No. 14 Florida State 70, Wake Forest 65
No. 15 Texas A&M 79, Alabama 74
No. 17 Indiana 76, Penn State 60
No. 19 Iowa 77, Ohio State 68
No. 20 Maryland 79, Illinois 60
Georgia 64, No. 21 Arkansas 55
No. 22 Northwestern 76, Michigan St. 48
Soccer
ILH
Varsity boys
Kamehameha 3, Mid Pac 0
Pac Five 3, Saint Louis 0
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 23 22 1 0 54 15 67
Man City 24 16 3 5 65 27 51
Leicester 24 15 3 6 52 24 48
Chelsea 24 12 4 8 41 32 40
Man United 24 9 7 8 36 29 34
Tottenham 24 9 7 8 38 32 34
Wolverhampton 24 8 10 6 35 32 34
Sheffield United 24 8 9 7 25 23 33
Southampton 24 9 4 11 31 42 31
Arsenal 24 6 12 6 32 34 30
Crystal Palace 24 7 9 8 22 28 30
Everton 24 8 6 10 28 35 30
Burnley 24 9 3 12 28 38 30
Newcastle 24 8 6 10 24 36 30
Brighton 24 6 7 11 27 34 25
Aston Villa 24 7 4 13 31 45 25
West Ham 23 6 5 12 27 38 23
Bournemouth 24 6 5 13 23 37 23
Watford 24 5 8 11 21 36 23
Norwich 24 4 5 15 24 47 17
Tuesday
Aston Villa 2, Watford 1
Bournemouth 3, Brighton 1
Everton 2, Newcastle 2
Sheffield United 0, Man City 1
Crystal Palace 0, Southampton 2
Chelsea 2, Arsenal 2
Wednesday
Leicester 4, West Ham 1
Tottenham 2, Norwich 1
Man United 0, Burnley 2
Thursday
Wolverhampton 1, Liverpool 2
Jan. 29
West Ham vs. Liverpool
Leading Scorers
1. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City 17
2. Sergio Agüero, Manhester City 16
