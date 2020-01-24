[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Pacific alumni game, 5 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

ILH Division I boys: Kamehameha at Punahou, ‘Iolani at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Hawaii Baptist at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Kamehameha I-AA at Punahou I-AA, 5 p.m.

OIA boys: Kalani at Moanalua, Kaiser at Farrington, McKinley at Kahuku, Castle at Roosevelt, Kalaheo at Kaimuki, Anuenue at Kailua, varsity games begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of 5:30 p.m. junior varsity game.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Punahou II vs. Damien, 4:15 p.m., TBA; Sacred Hearts at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Pac-Five at Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 4:15 p.m.

OIA girls: OIA Soccer Championship Playoffs—Division I, Fifth Place game: Kailua at Pearl Çity, 5:30 p.m.; Third Place game: Aiea vs. Campbell, 7 p.m. at Pearl City.

SWIMMING

ILH meet: Punahou, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Hawaii alumni match, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

WRESTLING

ILH boys: Pac-Five vs. ‘Iolani, Punahou va. Damien, Kamehameha vs. Saint Louis, matches begin at 5:30 p.m., at Damien.

ILH girls: Round robing, at Damien, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Davis at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest men: Concordia vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe Gym; Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m, at St. Francis School.

PacWest women: Concordia vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at McCabe Gym; Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m., at St. Francis Gym.

ILH Division I boys: Kamehameha at Maryknoll, 1:30 p.m.; Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m.; Damien at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Hanalani vs. University at Klum gym, 1 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: Single-Elimination Tournament–Kamehameha at Maryknoll, noon; Punahou at ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Single-Elimination Tournament–University/Damien winner vs. La Jardin/Sacred Hearts winner, time and location TBA.

DIVING

ILH meet: Punahou, follows intermediate meet at 2 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Le Jardin vs. Pac-Five at Waipio Soccer Stadium; Damien at Saint Louis; Punahou at Mid-Pacific; games at 9 a.m.; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 2 p.m.

OIA girls: OIA Soccer Championship Playoffs—Division I, Championship: Moanalua vs. Mililani, 6:30 p.m. at Kapolei.

OIA girls: OIA Soccer Championship Playoffs—Division II, Third Place game: Radford vs. Waianae, 2 p.m.; Championship: Kalaheo vs. Nanakuli, 5 p.m., games at Kapolei.

Basketball

ILH

Varsity girls

Kamehameha 34, Pubahou 12

Sacred Hearts 41, Le Jardin 22

Varsity boys

Christian Academy 33, Lanakila Baptist 32

Leading Scorers—Christian: Sky Okamura 19. Lanakila Baptist: Ray Pauley 8, Keanu Chambrella 8, Makoa Chambrella 8.

Assets 39, Island Pac 30

Leading Scorers—Assets: Seth Paikai 17. Island Pac: Logan Padrozo 8.

Junior varsity boys

Championship: Maryknoll 50, Kamehameha-Kapalama 45

Leading Scorers—Maryknoll: Zion Bruce 14, Ezekiel Rodrigues 12, Jared Kaneshiro 10. KSK: Kahiau Bruhn 15.

OIA

Varsity girls

Campbell 49, Waialua 24

Leading Scorers—Campbell: Lauren Poniatowsky 21, Vaelua Fatu 8, Julien Parado 7. Waialua: Philana Toia 7, Trinity Ozoa 5.

Farrington 47, McKinley 20

Leading Scorers—Farrington: MJ Peralta 14. McKinley: Haley Nguyen 6.

College Men

Wednesday

East

Northeastern 85, Drexel 52

South

Murray St. 85, Belmont 75

North Florida 71, Liberty 70

Southern Miss. 84, UAB 77

Midwest

Minnesota 62, Ohio St. 59

Indiana 67, Michigan St. 63

Southwest

UTEP 72, Rice 64

College Women

Top 25

Thursday

No. 3 UConn 60, No. 23 Tennessee 45

No. 5 Louisville 71, Virginia 56

No. 8 NC State 88, Pittsburgh 44

No. 9 Mississippi St. 68, Vanderbilt 52

No. 13 Gonzaga 70, Pepperdine 36

No. 14 Florida State 70, Wake Forest 65

No. 15 Texas A&M 79, Alabama 74

No. 17 Indiana 76, Penn State 60

No. 19 Iowa 77, Ohio State 68

No. 20 Maryland 79, Illinois 60

Georgia 64, No. 21 Arkansas 55

No. 22 Northwestern 76, Michigan St. 48

Soccer

ILH

Varsity boys

Kamehameha 3, Mid Pac 0

Pac Five 3, Saint Louis 0

English Premier League

GP W D L GF GA Pts

Liverpool 23 22 1 0 54 15 67

Man City 24 16 3 5 65 27 51

Leicester 24 15 3 6 52 24 48

Chelsea 24 12 4 8 41 32 40

Man United 24 9 7 8 36 29 34

Tottenham 24 9 7 8 38 32 34

Wolverhampton 24 8 10 6 35 32 34

Sheffield United 24 8 9 7 25 23 33

Southampton 24 9 4 11 31 42 31

Arsenal 24 6 12 6 32 34 30

Crystal Palace 24 7 9 8 22 28 30

Everton 24 8 6 10 28 35 30

Burnley 24 9 3 12 28 38 30

Newcastle 24 8 6 10 24 36 30

Brighton 24 6 7 11 27 34 25

Aston Villa 24 7 4 13 31 45 25

West Ham 23 6 5 12 27 38 23

Bournemouth 24 6 5 13 23 37 23

Watford 24 5 8 11 21 36 23

Norwich 24 4 5 15 24 47 17

Tuesday

Aston Villa 2, Watford 1

Bournemouth 3, Brighton 1

Everton 2, Newcastle 2

Sheffield United 0, Man City 1

Crystal Palace 0, Southampton 2

Chelsea 2, Arsenal 2

Wednesday

Leicester 4, West Ham 1

Tottenham 2, Norwich 1

Man United 0, Burnley 2

Thursday

Wolverhampton 1, Liverpool 2

Jan. 29

West Ham vs. Liverpool

Leading Scorers

1. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City 17

2. Sergio Agüero, Manhester City 16