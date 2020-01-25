High-surf warning in effect for north and west shores of Oahu, Kauai, Maui, Molokai and Niihau

A high-surf warning is in effect for the north- and west-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai, Molokai and Niihau, and the north-facing shores of Maui. Meanwhile, a high-surf advisory is in effect for the west shores of Hawaii island.

A large northwest swell is expected to grow from the northwest to southeast down the island chain, peaking later this afternoon through tonight and then gradually weaken Sunday into early next week, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

Surf will build to 25 to 35 feet this morning through tonight then decrease to 20 to 28 feet Sunday along the north and west shores of Kauai and Niihau, and the north shores of Oahu, Maui and Molokai. Surf will rapidly grow to 17 to 25 feet today along the west shores of Oahu and Molokai then lower to 15 to 20 feet Sunday, forecasters said.

The high-surf warning expires 6 p.m. Sunday.

Expect high impacts of ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches along with strong breaking waves, longshore and rip currents. Oceangoers are advised to heed caution before entering the water.

“Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous,” forecasters said.