Kamehameha Highway lane closure near Chun’s Reef scheduled for Friday

Hawaiian Electric crews said utility work will require the closure of one lane of Kamehameha Highway near Chun’s Reef from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

The Haleiwa-bound lane of the highway — between Ashley Road and Pohaku Loa Way — is scheduled for closure during those hours. Traffic will be contra-flowed via one lane. Parking in the work zone, meanwhile, will be restricted for both sides of the highway.

Hawaiian Electric will be replacing wooden poles and utility equipment along Kamehameha Highway, the utility said, as part of an infrastructure upgrade necessary to improve system reliability for North Shore customers.

Electronic message boards are up to alert drivers of the scheduled work. Safety signs, traffic cones and parking barricades will also delineate the work zones. Special duty police and flagmen will be on-site for traffic control on Friday.

Motorists should expect traffic delays in the area and plan accordingly.