Motor vehicle accident closes lanes of Kamehameha Highway on North Shore

Police have opened one contraflow lane for Kamehameha Highway on the North Shore after a late-night motor vehicle crash resulted in a full closure.

The crash occurred at approximately 1 a.m. between Kawela Bay and Crawford’s Convalescent Home where a vehicle struck a fire hydrant, causing water to shoot up into the air, police said.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Hawaiian Electric deenergized power lines at the request of the Honolulu Fire Department in the area as a precautionary measure as the Board of the Water Supply conduct repairs to the damaged hydrant.

Approximately 460 customers are without power at this time.

Hawaiian Electric spokeswoman Shannon Tangonan said there was no damage to their equipment.