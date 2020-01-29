Hawaii football team hires former Arizona Cardinals assistant

Sam Bennett, who spent the past season as an assistant with the Arizona Cardinals, is joining the University of Hawaii football coaching staff, the school announced today.

Bennett will serve as assistant coach on offense. His specific role will be announced later.

Bennett is the first coach hired on the offensive side since Todd Graham was named UH’s coach last week. Earlier, Graham retained Jacob Yoro and Abraham Elimimian as assistant coaches on defense, and hired Azusa Pacific head coach Victor Santa Cruz as defensive coordinator.

Prior to working with Arizona, where he assisted in daily and game planning, he worked at Arizona State as a graduate assistant and then offensive analyst.

His father, Phil Bennett, is a former SMU head coach.