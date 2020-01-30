High surf advisory extended as rain approaches isles

Another west-northwest swell has prompted weather officials to extend a high surf advisory for most islands as an approaching cold front threatens to dampen the weekend.

A high surf advisory for the north and west shores of Hawaiian isles from Niihau to Maui has been extended through Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service said back-to-back, west-northwest swells will produce advisory-level surf along exposed north and west shores into early Saturday. The advisory covers the north and west shores of isles from Niihau to Molokai and north shores of Maui.

Surf of 10 to 15 feet today is expected to rise to 12 to 18 feet Friday along north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui.

Surf of 8 to 12 feet today will rise to 10 to 15 feet Friday along west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai.

Officials warn of shore break, strong, breaking waves and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials

The advisory-level surf is expected to trend down over the weekend.

Today will be partly sunny, with isolated afternoon showers, highs of 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit and variable winds of 5 to 15 mph. Lows tonight range from 64 to 69 degrees.

Forecasters say a cold frontal system northwest of Kauai is approaching the isles and expected to bring showers early Friday morning. Clouds and showers are expected to travel east to the other isles through Saturday, focusing mostly on windward and mauka areas.

Trades remain light and variable today, but will strengthen ahead of the cold front.

A high of 84 degrees in Honolulu on Tuesday matched a previous record set in 2018. It was the second record match for the month. On Jan. 10, a high of 87 degrees in Hilo matched the previous record set in 2016.