Hawaii football team adds seasoned special teams coach

Head coach Todd Graham filled the third phase of his football coaching staff with the addition of Dan Phillips as special teams coordinator, school officials announced today.

Phillips has spent 26 years coaching at the college and high school levels. For five seasons under Graham at Arizona State, Phillips served as a senior analyst for special teams and defense.

“Coach Danny Phillips is a seasoned veteran, coaching and directing special teams,” Graham said in a news release. “He has a wealth of knowledge and experience and understanding of the championship culture we want to instill in our football program. We proudly welcome Coach Phillips to our Hawaii football family.”

Phillips succeeds Michael Ghobrial, who was the Rainbow Warriors’ special teams coordinator for two seasons before resigning two weeks ago to join Washington State’s staff.

Graham is seeking to fill five more positions on his full-time coaching staff.