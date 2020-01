[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m., at Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic

Auditorium.

PacWest women: Academy of Art vs.

Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH Division I boys: Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; Damien at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.

ILH Division I-AA boys: Saint Louis at Punahou, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

OIA Division I boys: Playoffs, Third place–Kaiser vs. Kalaheo, 7 p.m.; Fifth place–Mililani vs. Pearl City, 5:30 p.m.; matches at Aiea.

SWIMMING

ILH Championship trials: Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

ILH girls: Dual meet tournament, at ‘Iolani, 5:30 p.m.

OIA: Eastern Division Championships, 4:30 p.m., at Farrington.

OIA: Western Division Championships, 4:30 p.m., at Pearl City.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo (DH), 3 p.m., at Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 8 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

Big West women: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 5:30 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Division I boys: Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Punahou at Maryknoll, 7:30 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Le Jardin at Hanalani, 4 p.m.; University at Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Lanakila Baptist vs. Island Pacific at Hanalani, 2:30 p.m.; Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 7 p.m.

DIVING

ILH Championships: ‘Iolani 2 p.m.

SOCCER

OIA Division I boys: Playoffs, Final–Kalani vs. Kapolei winner, 6:30 p.m., at Kapolei.

OIA Division II boys: Playoffs, Final–Waipahu vs. Aiea, 5 p.m., at Kapolei. Third place–McKinley vs. Castle, 2 p.m., at Kapolei.

SWIMMING

ILH Championships: Kamehameha, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

ILH boys: Dual meet tournament, at ‘Iolani, 9 a.m.

OIA: Eastern Division Championships, 10 a.m., at Farrington.

OIA: Western Division Championships, 10 a.m., at Pearl City.

BASKETBALL

OIA

Varsity Boys

Kaimuki 69, Anuenue 36

Leading Scorers—Kaim: Malu Cleveland 21, Koby Moananu 12. Anue: Kaee Tamara 10.

McKinley 51, Roosevelt 45

Leading Scorers—McK: Frank Camacho 14, Noah Omori 10. Roos: Drake Watanabe 18.

Junior Varsity: Roosevelt 33, McKinley 30

ILH

Division III Varsity Boys

Hawaiian Mission 52, Assets 32

Leading Scorers—HMA: Maka Brede 12, Daven Timmons 12, Sage Akina-Garrigus 11.

Lanakila Baptist 37, Christian

Academy 30

Leading Scorers—LBA: Makoa Chambrella 11, Keanu Chambrella 10. CA: Sky Okamura 18.

BIIF

Varsity Boys

Kamehameha Hawaii 59, Kealakehe 51

Leading Scorers—KSH: Izayah Chartrand-Panera 18. Keal: Howard Robert 14.

Hawaii Prep 69, Kohala 59

Leading Scorers—Koh: O’Shen Cazimero 13, Koby Agbayani 12. HPA: KJ Walker 16, Michael Hughes 15.

Soccer

ILH

Varsity Boys

From Wednesday

‘Iolani 4, Mid Pacific 0

OIA

From Wednesday

Division I boys

Playoffs, Fifth-place semifinals

Pearl City 2, Kailua 1

Goal Scorers—Kail: Miguel Alcaraz. PC: Kainoa Wong, Cody Ohira.

Mililani 4, Moanalua 0

Goal Scorers—Mil: Joshua Ishizaka, Liam McGehee, Jvon Cunningham, Scott Max.

Division II boys

Playoffs, Quarterfinals

McKinley 2, Waialua 0

Goal Scorers—Mck: Eugene Kim 2.

Aiea 3, Farrington 0

Goal Scorers—Aiea: Stuart Nakahara, Kelly Takara, Skye Ventura-Kahookele.

BIIF

Makua Lani 3, Kamehameha-Hawaii 2

Goal Scorers—MLC: no scorers reported. KSH: Elijah Dinkel, Ethan Shimabukuro.