Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

COMMUNITY

>> On the radio: Spending Super Bowl Sunday on the beach or at work? Follow the action live on KAOI 1110 AM starting at noon today. In the political arena, the radio station and its FM counterparts 96.7, 98.7 and 96.5 on the west side will carry President Trump’s State of the Union address at 4 p.m. Tuesday, followed by two hours of analysis by CBS News and MSNBC.

>> Adoption discounts: Free adult cat adoptions and 50% off other adult animal adoptions at Maui Humane Society through today.

>> Philippine Consulate outreach: Online reservations are being taken for Philippine Consulate mobile outreach on Maui for passport renewal, dual citizenship, authentication and other consular services Feb. 22-23 at Maui County Business Resource Center in the Maui Mall. All applicants, regardless of age, must register for an appointment at eventbrite.com (search “Philippine Consulate”). Info: 270-7791.

>> Akaku Upstairs: Cheryl Nakasone and Wendy Tamashiro of Jimpu Kai Maui present “The Dance/Drama of the Ryukyuan Royal Court: Shuri-Style Kumiwudui” at a free salon session at 6 p.m. Thursday, 333 Dairy Road, Suite 204. RSVP at akaku.org/salons or call 871-5554; walk-ins welcome.

>> Children’s Fair: Roots School celebrates the imagination of Dr. Seuss with games, crafts, face painting, magic by Cirque Jolie, a silent auction and more in a fundraiser for its tuition aid program, 2-5 p.m. Feb. 9 at 740 Haiku Road. Info: 250-7988.

EVENTS

>> Wailuku First Friday: Market Street closes to traffic for this monthly street fair with food, art, vendors and live entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m. Free admission.

MUSIC

>> Von Linne Express: A rock and blues show with special guest at 7 p.m. Friday at Maui Coffee Attic, Wailuku. Cost: $15. Info: mauicoffeeattic.com.

>> Night Under the Stars II: Grammy winner George Kahumoku and the Lahainaluna High School Jazz Band will provide music at the Rotary Club of Lahaina’s BYOB fundraiser for community, youth and scholarship programs at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Lahaina Jodo Mission. Cost: $60, $100. Info: eventbrite.com or rotarycluboflahaina.com.

>> Moonlight & Mo‘olelo: A benefit for kumu hula Hokulani Holt’s Pa‘u o Hi‘iaka, with music by Kuikawa, food by chef Kealoha Domingo, living history by Moses Goods and ‘Inamona Theater, and gift items for sale from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Bailey House Museum, Wailuku. Cost: $45, $75 VIP. Info: eventbrite.com.

>> Benny Uyetake Guitar and Ukulele Artistry: The famed artist performs with Halemanu, Jimmy Dillon, the Kalama Ukulele Ensemble, Larry Camit, David Graber and Michael Elam at 7 p.m. Saturday at Maui Coffee Attic, Wailuku. Cost: $15. Info: mauicoffeeattic.com.

>> Chamber Music Series: Maui Chamber Orchestra presents “Music for Four Voices: Love, From the Renaissance to Broadway,” with Molly Schad, Tracey Bloser, Gary Leavitt and Juilliard-trained tenor Chad Somers, accompanied by pianists Lotus Dancer and John Rowehl, at 3 p.m. Feb. 9 at Kihei Baptist Chapel. Cost: $30 ($20 seniors, $10 students). Info: mauichamberorchestra.org.

DANCE

>> Leela Dance Collective: “Speak: A Kathak and Tap Collaboration” features dancers “bound by rhythmic improvisation” and accompanied by Indian classical and jazz musicians at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at MACC’s Castle Theater. Tickets: $35-$65. A special dance workshop 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in Omori Studio B is open to all levels of dancers age 15+; advance registration required via MACC box office. Cost: $10.

STAGE

>> Eric Gilliom: The Maui actor/musician returns with his one-man show “White Hawaiian” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater. Tickets: $25, $35.

Maui Arts & Cultural Center box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; call 242-SHOW (7469) or visit mauiarts.org. Send event listings to maui@staradvertiser.com. Listings are published free on a space-available basis.