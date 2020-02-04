[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH Division I-AA boys: Punahou at

‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: At Hawaiian

Mission–Christian Academy vs. Assets,

5 p.m.; Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian

Mission, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

BASKETBALL

HHSAA Division II girls state championships: First round–Damien vs.

McKinley, 1 p.m.; Campbell vs. Hanalani, 3 p.m.; Lanai vs. Farrington, 5 p.m.;

Hawaii Baptist vs. Hawaii Prep, 7 p.m.;

all games at Afook Chinen Civic

Auditorium.

ILH Division I boys: Single-Elimination Tournament–‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.

ILH Division I-AA boys: Maryknoll at

‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: University at

Hanalani, Le Jardin at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

HHSAA Division II girls state

championships: First-round–Waimea vs. Sacred Hearts, 3 p.m., at field 5; Kapaa vs. Seabury Hall, 3 p.m., at field 6; Waianae vs. Nanakuli, 3 p.m., at field 7; Radford vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 3 p.m., at field 8;

all matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

BASKETBALL

HHSAA State TOurnament

Monday

Varsity Division I Girls

Moanalua 34, Kaiser 28

Top scorers—Moanalua: Breanne Louis-Merry 9. Kaiser: Ivane Aholelei 12.

Maryknoll 59, Kalani 42

Top scorers—Maryknoll: Lilly Koki 14, Serenity Moananu 12. Kalani: Hallie Birdson 22, Jennesice Sueing 11.

Waiakea 55, Mililani 42

Top scorers—Waiakea: Keeli-Jade Smith 15, Destynee Williams 13, Kelsie Imai 10. Mililani: Kayla Tansiongco 12, Kylie Bagay 10, Kianna Ponce 10.

Kekaulike 61, Radford 35

Top scorers—Kekaulike: Cailyn Ukida 12, Ledjan Pahukoa 12, Namahana Kaeo-Young 11. Radford: Angel Asaah 19.

ILH

Varsity Division III boys

Island Pacific 56, Assets 44

Top scorers—Island Pacific: Andrew Lu 10. Assets: Seth Paikai 16, Ian Canute 15.

HHSAA State Championship

Varsity Division I girls

First round

Pearl City 3, Hilo 1

Goal scorers—Pearl City: Ysabel Aburto (59:00), Chanyn Santos (65:00), Caylie Uyema (71:00). Hilo: Kylie Kalauli (28:00).

Kamehameha-Maui 1, Campbell 0

Goal scorer—Kamehameha-Maui:

Kealani Warner (60:00).

Punahou 1, Aiea 0

Goal scorer—Punahou: Brooke Bailey (39:00).

Moanalua 1, Kailua 0

Goal scorer—Own goal (38:00).