Today
BASKETBALL
ILH Division I-AA boys: Punahou at
‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.
ILH Division III boys: At Hawaiian
Mission–Christian Academy vs. Assets,
5 p.m.; Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian
Mission, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
BASKETBALL
HHSAA Division II girls state championships: First round–Damien vs.
McKinley, 1 p.m.; Campbell vs. Hanalani, 3 p.m.; Lanai vs. Farrington, 5 p.m.;
Hawaii Baptist vs. Hawaii Prep, 7 p.m.;
all games at Afook Chinen Civic
Auditorium.
ILH Division I boys: Single-Elimination Tournament–‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.
ILH Division I-AA boys: Maryknoll at
‘Iolani, 5 p.m.
ILH Division II boys: University at
Hanalani, Le Jardin at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
HHSAA Division II girls state
championships: First-round–Waimea vs. Sacred Hearts, 3 p.m., at field 5; Kapaa vs. Seabury Hall, 3 p.m., at field 6; Waianae vs. Nanakuli, 3 p.m., at field 7; Radford vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 3 p.m., at field 8;
all matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.
BASKETBALL
HHSAA State TOurnament
Monday
Varsity Division I Girls
Moanalua 34, Kaiser 28
Top scorers—Moanalua: Breanne Louis-Merry 9. Kaiser: Ivane Aholelei 12.
Maryknoll 59, Kalani 42
Top scorers—Maryknoll: Lilly Koki 14, Serenity Moananu 12. Kalani: Hallie Birdson 22, Jennesice Sueing 11.
Waiakea 55, Mililani 42
Top scorers—Waiakea: Keeli-Jade Smith 15, Destynee Williams 13, Kelsie Imai 10. Mililani: Kayla Tansiongco 12, Kylie Bagay 10, Kianna Ponce 10.
Kekaulike 61, Radford 35
Top scorers—Kekaulike: Cailyn Ukida 12, Ledjan Pahukoa 12, Namahana Kaeo-Young 11. Radford: Angel Asaah 19.
ILH
Varsity Division III boys
Island Pacific 56, Assets 44
Top scorers—Island Pacific: Andrew Lu 10. Assets: Seth Paikai 16, Ian Canute 15.
HHSAA State Championship
Varsity Division I girls
First round
Pearl City 3, Hilo 1
Goal scorers—Pearl City: Ysabel Aburto (59:00), Chanyn Santos (65:00), Caylie Uyema (71:00). Hilo: Kylie Kalauli (28:00).
Kamehameha-Maui 1, Campbell 0
Goal scorer—Kamehameha-Maui:
Kealani Warner (60:00).
Punahou 1, Aiea 0
Goal scorer—Punahou: Brooke Bailey (39:00).
Moanalua 1, Kailua 0
Goal scorer—Own goal (38:00).
