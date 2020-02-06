Hawaii women’s basketball team defeats Cal Poly for fourth straight win

The Hawaii women’s basketball team won its fourth straight game, 59-46 at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, Calif., today.

Amy Atwell came off the bench to score a season-high-tying 24 points on 8-for-16 shooting, including a program record-tying six 3-pointers made.

Jadynn Alexander added 12 points and Julissa Tago 10 as UH (12-10, 6-3 Big West) survived despite shooting 23.3 percent in the second half. Last-place Cal Poly dropped to 5-14 and 2-6.

UH completes its road trip at UC Santa Barbara at noon on Saturday.