Hawaii women’s basketball team defeats Cal Poly for fourth straight win

The Hawaii women’s basketball team won its fourth straight game, 59-46 at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, Calif., today.
Amy Atwell came off the bench to score a season-high-tying 24 points on 8-for-16 shooting, including a program record-tying six 3-pointers made.
Jadynn Alexander added 12 points and Julissa Tago 10 as UH (12-10, 6-3 Big West) survived despite shooting 23.3 percent in the second half. Last-place Cal Poly dropped to 5-14 and 2-6.
UH completes its road trip at UC Santa Barbara at noon on Saturday.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.