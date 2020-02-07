Baseball ’Bows open season with win over Hawaii-Hilo

Dustin Demeter smacked a two-run homer to boost the Hawaii baseball team to a 5-4 victory over UH-Hilo tonight at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors were limited to four hits through the first eight innings, and trailed 4-3 against closer John Kea in the ninth.

But with one out, Adam Fogel coaxed a walk against Kea, a preseason Pac-West selection who saved 10 games a year ago.

Then Demeter pulled an inside fastball from Kea over the wall in right field.

It was a comeback of sorts for both Fogel and Demeter. Fogel missed all but 10 games last year because of a shoulder injury. Demeter did not play in 2019 after undergo surgeries on both hips. It had been 20 months since Demeter played in a regular-season game.

The teams meet Saturday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.