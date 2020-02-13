High surf advisory in effect for most islands as trades slowly return

A high surf advisory has been issued for the east shores of islands from Kauai to Hawaii island, in effect through 6 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service said increasing trades, along with short-to-moderate, easterly waves will result in surf of 8 to 12 feet along exposed east facing shores through tonight.

Officials warn of breaking waves and strong rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

The surf could drop below advisory levels Friday, but will remain elevated through the weekend.

Haleakala National Park, meanwhile, reopened its summit district on Wednesday morning following two days of closure due to snow, icy roads and power outages.

A winter weather advisory for Haleakala and Big Isle summits ended Wednesday morning.

A high wind advisory, however, remains in effect for the summit of Haleakala and Big Isle summits and interior, with southeast winds of 35 to 50 mph, and higher gusts, through 6 p.m. today.

Forecasters say a gradual return of sunny, tradewind weather is expected over the next few days and heading into the weekend.

Today’s forecast is partly sunny, with scattered windward showers, highs from 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit, and east winds of 10 to 25 mph. Lows tonight range from 69 to 74 degrees.

A small craft advisory for waters around most Hawaiian isles, due to east winds of 20 to 30 knots, with higher gusts, and seas of 7 to 11 feet, also remains in effect through 6 a.m. Friday.

Drier conditions and moderate to breezy tradewinds are expected by the weekend.