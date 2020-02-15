‘Bows bounce back for baseball win over North Dakota State

Three Hawaii pitchers combined on a six-hitter and the Rainbow Warriors amassed 10 hits in today’s 10-2 baseball victory over North Dakota State at Les Murakami Stadium.

The ’Bows rebounded from Friday’s 3-1 loss to produce double-digit runs for the first time in 20 games.

Aaron Davenport allowed five hits and struck out eight in earning the victory. Davenport worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth when his curveball caught the edge of the plate for a called third strike.

Carter Loewen puts North Dakota State down in order in the 9th and #HawaiiBSB evens up its series with the Bison, 10-2. Game 3 tomorrow at 1 pm. pic.twitter.com/1vRe7dybZh — Hawaii Warrior World (@hawaiiwworld) February 16, 2020

Cade Halemanu pitched two scoreless innings and Carter Loewen blanked the Bison in the ninth. The ’Bows did not allow a walk or commit an error.

Scotty Scott had three hits and scored three runs. Kole Kaler and Alex Baeza each drove in three runs. Dustin Demeter hit his second homer of the season, pulling a 340-foot drive over the second wall in right field.

The third of four games is set for Sunday, with first pitch at 1:05 p.m.