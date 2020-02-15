No. 1 Rainbow Warriors sweep Stanford for second straight day

Senior opposite Rado Parapunov and senior hitter Colton Cowell each put down 11 kills as No. 1 Hawaii swept No. 11 Stanford for a second consecutive night, winning the nonconference volleyball match in Stanford, Calif., 25-23, 25-13, 25-20.

It was the the Rainbow Warriors’ 14th straight nonconference road victory dating back to 2018 and Hawaii’s seventh sweep in a row, 12th of the season. The Warriors (14-0) have only dropped two sets, one each in the 3-1 road victories at Lewis and Loyola.

A near-capacity crowd of 1,414 in Burnham Pavilion saw Hawaii clean up its serving from the previous night, finishing with nine errors to seven aces. Cowell, who didn’t commit a hitting error in 18 swings, had three aces and senior middle Patrick Gasman had two.

The Warriors won the block battle (8-5) and the dig battle (24-20).

Parapunov continued his climb up the career kills list and is 54 shy of becoming the 18th Warrior to reach 1,000. Gasman, in on two blocks Saturday, is 12 away from tying Taylor Averill and Matt Rawson for No. 4 (406).

Junior opposite Jaylen Jasper, son of former Rainbow Warriors quarterback Ivin, led Stanford (5-7) with 10 kills.

Hawaii has a bye week and next will host Nittaidai of Japan in two exhibitions Feb. 26 and 28. The Warriors then will host No. 2 Brigham Young (13-0), the only other undefeated team, in nonconference matches March 5-6.