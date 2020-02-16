Repairs continue to 30-inch main break in McCully

Board of Water Supply crews remain on the scene today at a 30-inch water main break near the intersection of McCully and Young streets.

While water service hasn’t been affected, repairs will take longer than expected to complete due to the presence of underground utilities in the area and the depth of the main.

As repairs continue throughout the day, the following traffic modifications will be in effect:

>> The right, mauka-bound lane on McCully is closed

>> Young is closed between McCully and Kemole Lane

>> No left turns to Young by makai-bound traffic on McCully

Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the area until repairs are complete.