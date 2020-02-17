Sunny, breezy today; higher winds, surf on the way Tuesday

After a sunny, breezy weekend in the Hawaiian Isles, forecasters say stronger trade winds and high surf are on the way Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service said wind speeds are expected to increase through Thursday, potentially exceeding wind advisory thresholds on Wednesay and Thursday.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny and breezy, with highs from 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit and winds from 15 to 25 mph. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, with lows from 67 to 72.

Surf, meanwhile, is expected to increase along east facing shores through midweek, likely reaching advisory levels from late Tuesday through Thursday as trades increase.

Surf along north facing shores will be 5 to 8 feet today, lowering to 3 to 5 feet on Tuesday. Surf along east facing shores will be 4 to 6 feet today, increasing to 5 to 7 feet on Tuesday.

Surf along west and south facing shores will be 3 to 5 feet through Tuesday.

After Tuesday, periods of showers are expected along windward and mauka slopes, with scattered showers over leeward areas. Highest rainfall amounts are expected overnight into early morning hours.

A small craft advisory remains in place for the Kaiwi, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, and leeward and southeast Big Island waters through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The NWS recorded a record high — the first for the month of February — on Friday. A record high of 87 degrees was set at Kahului, breaking the old record of 86 set in 2018. Previously, there were two record matches set in Hilo and Honolulu, at 86 and 87 degrees, respectively, on the Wednesday and Thursday prior to Valentine’s Day.