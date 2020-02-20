Strong, gusty winds keep wind and surf advisories in place

High east-to-northeast winds buffeted the Hawaiian isles overnight, and gusty trades are expected to continue today, prompting the extension of a high wind advisory statewide through 6 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service has also issued a high surf advisory for the east shores of all isles, in effect through 6 p.m. Friday.

Strong tradewinds will maintain elevated, rough surf along east shores through Friday afternoon, forecasters said, bringing large, breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet.

Surf will gradually subside from Friday night into the weekend.

In the meantime, beachgoers should be aware of strong currents, which make swimming dangerous, and heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

Although rainfall will focus over windward and mauka areas, winds will push showers into the leeward side, as well.

Today’s weather will be partly cloudy, with scattered showers, highs from 78 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit, and east winds of 15 to 30 mph. Gusts can still reach up to 50 mph.

Tonight’s lows range from 68 to 73 degrees for most isles, and from 64 to 69 for the Big Island.

Forecasters say the winds will trend down Friday night, shift towards the southeast, and lower into the light and variable range by Sunday.

A gale warning for leeward and southeast Big Island waters, Maalaea Bay and Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels also remains in place through 6 p.m. today.