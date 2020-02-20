comscore Turn music down, library guard asked. Then she was stabbed. | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Turn music down, library guard asked. Then she was stabbed.

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Policemen stand in front of the Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley, N.Y., Tuesday. A female security guard was fatally stabbed on the third floor of the library Tuesday afternoon in a chaotic scene that ended when patrons gang-tackled the suspect until police could take him into custody, the Journal News reported.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Policemen stand in front of the Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley, N.Y., Tuesday. A female security guard was fatally stabbed on the third floor of the library Tuesday afternoon in a chaotic scene that ended when patrons gang-tackled the suspect until police could take him into custody, the Journal News reported.

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. >> A man stabbed a library security guard to death after she told him to turn his music down, authorities said Wednesday.

Blanchard Glaudin, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder in Tuesday’s stabbing of Sandra Wilson inside Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley, New York, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II said.

Glaudin was tackled by library patrons after the stabbing. Wilson was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern.

Spring Valley Police Chief Paul Modica told the Journal News that Glaudin stabbed Wilson after she told him to turn his music down. “She was at the computer terminals and told him he had to turn it down,” Modica said. “That was it.”

Glaudin is being held without bail. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney who can speak for him.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Good Samaritan survives 75-foot fall off North Carolina highway bridge
Next Story
Idaho mother of missing children arrested on Kauai
Looking Back

Scroll Up