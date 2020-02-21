Lane closures scheduled for Kapolei Interchange Project starting Saturday

A section of Farrington Highway is scheduled for a week-long closure in both directions for the installation of reinforcements on the Farrington Highway Bridge, starting Saturday, according to state officials.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation has scheduled the full closure of the highway between Wakea Street and Kalaeloa Boulevard, at the section above the H-1 freeway, 24 hours, seven days a week, from Saturday through Friday, for work on the Kapolei Interchange Project.

Westbound motorists traveling from Kapolei will be directed to the new Wakea Street overpass and may get back onto Farrington Highway near Wet’n’Wild.

Eastbound motorists traveling from Kalaeloa Boulevard may continue to Kapolei Parkway, to Kamokila Boulevard and to Wakea Street to get back onto the eastbound H-1 freeway.

Other closures scheduled for the week, starting Saturday, are as follows:

>> 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning: Closure of Kalaeloa Boulevard in the northbound direction between Kapolei Parkway and Farrington Highway.

Northbound motorists will be directed to Kapolei Parkway, Kamokila Boulevard, Wakea Street and the Wakea Street onramp to return to the eastbound H-1 freeway or to Farrington Highway to return to the westbound H-1.

>> 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning: H-1 freeway will be closed in the westbound direction between the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 2) and Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass for the Kapolei Interchange, Phase 2 project.

Westbound motorists will be detoured to Makakilo Drive via the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa off-ramp (Exit 2) and may continue on Farrington Highway/Kamokila Boulevard, Wakea Street, and the Farrington Highway onramp to return to westbound H-1.

>> 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning: The westbound H-1 freeway closure will be extended to the Kapolei/Ewa offramp (Exit 3) through the Makakilo Drive overpass for signage work. When work is finished at 4 a.m., the closure between Exit 2 and the Kalaeloa Boulevard overpass will still be in place until 5 a.m.

Westbound motorists will be detoured to Kualakai Parkway via the Kapolei/Ewa offramp (Exit 3) and may continue on Farrington Highway, Wakea Street and the Farrington Highway onramp to return to westbound H-1.

Additionally, H-1 closures in the eastbound direction are possible from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning, but will only happen if work in the westbound direction is finished.

Motorists should allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations.

Electronic message boards will notify motorists of the closures and detours, and special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control. Emergency vehicles, first responders, and TheBus have been notified of the full closure and will not be allowed through the work zone.

Maps of detours are available on the HDOT website.