Rainbow Warriors even baseball series with Washington State

The Hawaii baseball team received resourceful pitching, creative offense and active defense in tonight’s 4-2 victory over Washington State.

The outcome evened the four-game series at a victory apiece heading into Saturday’s 6:35 p.m. contest at Les Murakami Stadium.

The ’Bows scored on a wild pitch in the first inning, a sacrifice fly in the second, and two fielder’s choice at-bats in the third.

Aaron Davenport spaced 10 hits and allowed two runs (only one earned) to notch the victory. He did not issue a walk in 7 1/3 innings. Jeremy Wu-Yelland pitched a third of an inning, throwing strikes on nine of 10 pitches. Vince Reilly got the final four outs for the save.

Catcher Tyler Murray made three notable plays. He threw out a runner trying to steal second, gunned down a runner attempting to advance on a sacrifice attempt, and fielded a bunt then threw to first baseman Alex Baeza, who scooped the ball for the out. Baeza also had an unassisted double play when he caught a liner and stepped on first base to nab a baserunner.