UC Davis turns back Hawaii women’s basketball team

The Hawaii women’s basketball team was unable to take over first place in the Big West Conference as league leader UC Davis turned back the Rainbow Wahine 65-48 tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.

A crowd of 1,084 — a season high not including doubleheader games with the UH men — saw a competitive game for three quarters, but the Aggies (15-11, 10-3 Big West) won the fourth quarter 16-5 to snuff out the hopes of the Rainbow Wahine (14-11, 8-4) and snap their six-game winning streak.

The three-time defending Big West regular-season champions held the Wahine to 24.6% shooting from the field, including 11.8% (2-for-17) in the fourth.

UH’s top two scorers on the season, Julissa Tago and Amy Atwell, were held to a combined eight points on 3-for-18 shooting. Center Lauren Rewers tied her career high of 17 points to lead the Wahine.

UCD pounced on turnovers in the second quarter to go on a 13-0 run and take a 26-14 lead. The Wahine rallied to within 33-26 at halftime.

Rewers rallied the Wahine in the third, sinking a series of perimeter shots. Courtney Middap missed a corner 3, grabbed her own rebound and put it in, plus the foul, to tie it at 42.

Tago had a pull-up 3 rim out at the third-quarter buzzer and the Aggies held a 49-43 lead.

The Aggies pushed the advantage to open the fourth quarter. After a 3 by UH’s Savannah Reier, the visitors closed the game on a 16-2 run.