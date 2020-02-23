comscore Body found at bottom of ravine in Diamond Head area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Body found at bottom of ravine in Diamond Head area

Honolulu police reported Saturday night that the body of a man was found at the bottom of a ravine in the Diamond Head area.

The victim was found unresponsive, and his body was extracted. There are no signs of foul play.

Police reported that the incident happened sometime between Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon.

